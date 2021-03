Global Plasma Therapy Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a biological therapy that uses the patient’s own blood to obtain products with a higher platelet concentration than in blood. It provides a transient fibrin scaffold as a controlled drug delivery system of growth factors suitable for regenerative medicine.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plasma Therapy in US, including the following market information:

US Plasma Therapy Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in US Plasma Therapy Market 2019 (%)

The global Plasma Therapy market was valued at 225 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 324.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. While the Plasma Therapy market size in US was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Plasma Therapy businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Plasma Therapy in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Plasma Therapy market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Plasma Therapy Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Plasma Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pure PRP

Leucocyte-rich PRP

Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

In 2018, Pure PRP accounted for a major share of 66% the global Plasma Therapy market, this product segment is poised to reach 256.82 million US$ by 2025 from 130.82 million US$ in 2018.

US Plasma Therapy Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Plasma Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Orthopedic

Darmatology

Cardiac Muscle Injury

Dental

Nerve Injury

Plasma Therapy is application for Orthopedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Dental, Nerve Injury and Others. The most of Plasma Therapy is used for Orthopedic, and the market share of that is about 70.53 % in 2018.Followed by Dramatology,which occupied 11.19% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Plasma Therapy Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Plasma Therapy Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Terumo

Arthrex

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes

EmCyte

Regen Lab

ISTO Biologics

Cesca Therapeutics

Weigao

REV-MED

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plasma Therapy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Plasma Therapy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 US Plasma Therapy Overall Market Size

2.1 US Plasma Therapy Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Plasma Therapy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

