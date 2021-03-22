Clinical Trial Imaging Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happenings | BioClinica, Biomedical Systems, Medpace, Navitas Life Sciences

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Clinical Trial Imaging Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Clinical Trial Imaging This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BioClinica, Inc. (United States), Biomedical Systems (United States), Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies (United States), ICON Public Limited Company (Ireland), Intrinsic Imaging, LLC (United States), Medpace (United States), Resonance Health Ltd. (Australia), Navitas Life Sciences (United States), IXICO, PLC (United Kingdom) and PAREXEL International Corporation (United States).

Clinical Trial Imaging Market overview:

Medical imaging plays a very important role in the process of clinical development of various kinds of novel life science products. Although the medical imaging industry is constantly volatile, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries continue to grow. This is due to increased investments in medical imaging companies as well as mergers and acquisitions and the introduction of innovative imaging technologies to support clinical trials for medical devices. However, the high cost of machines and their installation, as well as the large capital required to conduct clinical studies, can stifle the growth of the market. Advances in technology enable significant improvements in the collection, evaluation, and communication of imaging data for clinical trials.

The Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Services (Clinical Trial Design and Consultation Services, Reading and Analytical Services, Operational Imaging Services, System and Technology Support Services), Software), Mode (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography, Ultrasound, X-Ray, Echocardiography, Others (Magnetic Resonance Elastography, Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry)), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Research Institutes)

Influencing Market Trend

The Rising Trend in the Adoption of Innovative Imaging Technologies to Support Clinical Trials for the Medical Device

The Rise in the Number of Drug Discoveries

The Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure

Market Drivers

The Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The Increasing Geriatric Population

Rise in Number of Contract Research Organization

Opportunities

The Rise in the Number of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Increase in R&D by Growing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

The Increased Funding and Investment in the Field of Clinical Research and Clinical Trials

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

