Cholesterol Screening Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | LabCorp, Eurofins Scientific, Quest Diagnostics, Clinical Reference Lab

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Cholesterol Screening Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cholesterol Screening Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cholesterol Screening This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ACM Medical Laboratory (United States), Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL) (United States), Unilabs (Switzerland), Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) (United States), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (United States), SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany), Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc. (United States) and Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc. (Germany).

Cholesterol Screening Market overview:

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that is found in all cells in our body. If there is too much cholesterol present in the blood, it can further combine with other substances in the blood thus forming plaque that adheres to the walls of the arteries. A full cholesterol test is also known as a lipid panel or lipid profile. A full cholesterol test measures four types of lipids, or fats, in the blood, total cholesterol is therefore the total amount of cholesterol present in the blood. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol is generally known to be as bad cholesterol. A high amount of bad cholesterol increases your risk of heart attack, stroke, and atherosclerosis. Cholesterol screening services enable the early detection of problems related to high cholesterol, avoid complications, and increase patient survival. According to the population department of the Ministry of Economic and Social Affairs, the world population aged 60 and over was around 11.7% in 2013 and is expected to increase further to 21.1% by 2050.

The Global Cholesterol Screening Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Product (Test Kits, Testing Strips, Devices), Services), Application (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Homecare, Diagnostic Centers), Cholesterol Tests (Total Cholesterol Test, HDL Cholesterol Test, LDL Cholesterol Test, Triglycerides/VLDL Cholesterol Test), Test Type (Non-Invasive, Invasive)

Influencing Market Trend

Growing Number of Testing Facilities in the Developing Regions

Rise In Public Awareness about the Cardiovascular Disease, Its Causes, Treatment, and Prevention

Market Drivers

Increase in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Obesity

A Rapid Growth in Sedentary Lifestyle

Increasing Awareness Regarding Routine Screening of Cholesterol Level

Rise in Geriatric Population Offering a Large Patient Pool

Opportunities

Government Initiatives for Better Healthcare Services

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure

Government Initiatives to Improve Quality of Testing

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cholesterol Screening Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

