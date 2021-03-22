Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market to reach USD 46.65 billion by 2026 Market 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size study, by Technology (IoT, AI & Analytics, Digital Twin, Cloud Computing Security, Blockchain), by Application (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring & Forecasting, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market is valued approximately at USD 6.85 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. This technology encompasses a wide range of rapidly changing methods and equipment, varying from energy generation techniques to non-toxic cleaning products. The green technology has short-term as well as long-term impact on the environment. Energy efficiency, renewable resources, recycling, issues about health & safety and many others are all about producing a green technology. Increasing awareness about environmental concern, government initiatives to confront climate change and air pollution and modernization of IT and telecom infrastructure for low carbon emission are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiated by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This initiative aims to tackle the problem of air pollution across the country in a broad manner with objectives to attain 20% to 30% reduction in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations by 2024. This in turn is projected to augment the demand of green technology and sustainability solutions. However, high product cost associated with green technology solutions is the major factor constraining the growth of global green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Green Technology and Sustainability Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the maximum developments in the green technology and sustainability space in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Due to high investment on overhauling their domestic infrastructure, green technology and sustainability solutions is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the Asia-Pacific market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Electric

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Enablon North America Corp.

Enviance

Sensus

Taranis

Trace Genomics Inc.

Lo3 Energy, Inc.

Moore & Gasperecz Global (ehsAI)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

IoT

AI & Analytics

Digital Twin

Cloud Computing Security

Blockchain

By Application:

Green Building

Carbon Footprint Management

Weather Monitoring & Forecasting

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

