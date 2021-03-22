U.S. laundry and linen service market was valued at USD 28.1 billion by 2017, growing with 1.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

U.S. Laundry and Linen Service Market, By Services (Drycleaners & Laundries, Uniform Launderers, Linen Launderers, Coin-Operated Laundries), and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The U.S. laundry and linen service market was valued at USD 28.1 billion by 2017, growing with 1.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Laundry and linen service market in the U.S. is majorly driven by the growing demand for laundry and linen services among consumers. The market for laundry and linen services is also created from the need or desire of individuals and businesses to outsource laundry services. In the U.S., the majority of households reside in single-unit homes equipped with laundry areas and relevant appliances.

The fastest growth is expected for linen launderers, propelled by continued gains in healthcare establishments and employees as well as foodservice and accommodation revenues. Uniform launderers are also projected to see above-average growth due to gains in retail and foodservice revenues, and accommodation and food establishments and employees. However, most

Services Takeaway

Among these, Drycleaners & Laundries accounted for the significant revenue share in the U.S. market. Drycleaning is a process for laundering delicate clothing that employs specially manufactured washing machines and chemical solvents instead of water. In particular, providers employ drycleaning machinery, presses, finishing equipment, shirt cabinets, as well as washers and dryers. Whereas, linen launderers predominantly focus on laundering items such as table and bed linens, towels, and diapers; but also launder uniforms, gowns, or lab-type coats, growing with promising growth rate.

Key Vendors Takeaway

The industry is fragmented and features many regional players, as a local presence is required due to the service- intensive nature of the business, which entails direct and frequent interaction with customers. The industry is capital-intensive, serving as a barrier to entry.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY SERVICES

Drycleaners & Laundries

Uniform Launderers

Linen Launderers

Coin-Operated Laundries

