U.S. plumbing services market was valued at USD 980 million by 2017, growing with 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

U.S. Plumbing Services Market, By Types (General Plumbing Services, Mechanical Contracting Services, Sprinkler Installation Services, And Steam and Pipefitting Services), By Services, and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

The U.S. plumbing services market was valued at USD 980 million by 2017, growing with 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Plumbing services industry is growing due to the technological advances which improves product and appliance installation. Advancement in technologies has introduced infrared inspection cameras that used to pinpoint pipe blockages and rainwater catchment systems. In addition, increasing number of residential and non-residential buildings will spur the demand for industry significantly. However, demand for plumbing services is adversely influenced by fluctuations in building and construction activity.

Types Takeaway

In terms of types, the market is categorized as;

General plumbing services

Mechanical contracting services

Sprinkler installation services

Steam and pipefitting services

General plumbing services is the major market. These services include the installation, repair and maintenance of water distribution pipes and appliances, water heaters, garbage disposals, bathroom and kitchen sinks, water pipes and other plumbing.

Services Takeaway

Based on services, the market is categorized as;

Residential buildings

Retail and storage spaces

Industrial and office buildings

Others

Plumbing service franchises are service oriented, and there is no international trade within this industry as goods are not passed from one country to another. In particular, the residential building construction market is expected to be a strong driver for plumbing service franchises.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Chemed Corporation

Jon Wayne Service Company

The Dwyer Group

Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup

US Plumbing Inc

Clockwork Home Services, Inc

Rooter-Man

The Plumbing Service Franchises industry is in a mature stage of its life cycle. The industry benefits from stable demand from homes and businesses that need repair and maintenance of water delivery systems Plumbing services have shown incremental change over the long term, with technological advances generally improving the ease of product and appliance installation.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

