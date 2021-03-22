U.S. industrial gas market was valued at USD 5.92 billion by 2017, growing with 2.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

U.S. Industrial Gas Market, By Types (Hydrogen & Argon, Nitrogen, Fluorocarbons, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

U.S. industrial gas market was valued at USD 5.92 billion by 2017, growing with 2.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Increasing activity in oil and gas production will drive demand for industrial gases in the production of a variety of durable and nondurable goods. Advances in hydrogen sales will reflect continued growth in the manufacture of chemical products. Suppliers will also experience greater demand for argon, as expanding metal production will stoke gains. Demand largely depends on industrial activity and resource extraction (namely, crude oil and natural gas) but also healthcare activity. Additionally, the Clean Air Act (CAA) significantly impacts demand for industrial gases. The CAA has sought to reduce greenhouse gas and pollutant emissions and contains provisions requiring petroleum refiners to reduce the amount of sulfur in refined products. This, in turn, effectively increases the amount of hydrogen required to produce cleaner-burning fuels.

Industrial gases can be categorized as either atmospheric gases or process gases, which differ in production method and source. Atmospheric gases, such as nitrogen, argon, and oxygen, are produced through separation from atmospheric air. Manufacturers employ two types of air separation processes in the industrial gas sector: cryogenic and non-cryogenic.

On the other side, the production of industrial gases is a capital-intensive business due to the need to construct and maintain expensive air separation units and extensive pipeline infrastructures, hampering the industry growth to some extent.

Types Takeaway

In terms of types, the market is segmented as;

Hydrogen & Argon

Nitrogen

Fluorocarbons

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Other Gases

Nitrogen demand is forecast to rise 1.8% annually to USD 1.9 billion in 2025. Increased oil and natural gas drilling activity will drive greater employment of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques and other oil and gas field applications that require nitrogen. Demand for fluorocarbons is expected to increase significantly owing to the shifting consumption patterns toward higher-cost hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), and other blended products.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Liquide

Praxair

Linde

The Chemours Company

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Companies namely The Linde Group (Linde), Air Liquide and Praxair accounted for the highest revenue share of the U.S. industrial gas market. Merger and acquisition activity is frequent among industrial gas suppliers as the companies expand their product offerings and geographic reach. For instance, in October 2018, Praxair and Linde completed merger that makes the single biggest player in the global industrial gases market. The combined companies are set to enjoy strong positions in this market for all key end-markets and geographies, and also aimed to create a more diverse and balanced global portfolio for industrial gases.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

