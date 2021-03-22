U.S. beverages containers market was totalled 275 billion units by 2017, growing with 1.9% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

U.S. Beverages Containers Market, By Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass and Paperboard), By End-Use, and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The U.S. beverages containers market was totalled 275 billion units by 2017, growing with 1.9% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

The beverage industry has benefited from a healthy pace of new product introductions combined with a shift to smaller sized containers in many markets. In particular, the rapid growth of the bottled water market and increasing demand for smaller containers for carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages have significantly stimulated the number of containers used in the country.

One of the standout aspects of this report is its supply and demand analysis of the global beverage container market. Right from the point of origin to end user purchase, this analysis helps readers to gain deep insights into the complete journey of products sold in the U.S. market. The researchers have analyzed the market at global, regional, and country levels to help with a complete understanding of key growth factors and market trends in the U.S.

Material Takeaway

In terms of material, the market is categorized as;

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paperboard

Of these, plastic material segment was the dominant beverage container material in 2017. This segment is also anticipated to grow with the fastest growth rate in future, taking substantial share away from metal, glass and paperboard containers in most markets. It is noted that the average plastic container size will continue to fall as a result of consumer preferences for single-serving PET bottles in such markets as bottled water and soft drinks, and continuing inroads by small bottles into the milk and fruit beverage markets.

Metal beverage container demand is projected to see only minimal gains year on year. Although increases are small, they represent a slight recovery from the lack of growth over the study period due to strong inroads by cans in the craft beer market.

End-use Takeaway

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Fruit Beverages

Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Others

Non-alcoholic beverage container demand is projected to increase more rapidly compared to the alcoholic beverage container demand as a result of good prospects for containers used to package RTD tea, other RTD beverages, sports drinks, and bottled still and enhanced water. In general, many of these non-alcoholic beverage markets will see increases due to their positive nutritional profiles.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

Rexam

Plastipak Holdings

Reynolds Group Holdings

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Competition from imported containers is minimal in most segments as a result of the high costs involved in transporting empty containers. The US main trading partners in beverage containers are Canada and Mexico due to their geographic proximity. Since these countries share a border with the US, shipping costs to and from these countries are much lower than for more distant parts of the world. The most successful players in the beverage container industry have been able to thrive due to a number of factors, including forming close relationships with major beverage suppliers, serving a broad range of beverage markets, and expanding their operations through strategic acquisitions.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

