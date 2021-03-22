U.S. online event ticket sales market was valued at USD 4,890 million by 2017, growing with 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

U.S. Online Event Ticket Sales Market, By Types (Selling Concert Tickets, Selling Arts and Theatrical Performance Tickets, Selling Sporting Event Tickets, Selling Childrens and Family-Themed Performance Tickets) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340642/U.S. Online Event Ticket Sales Market, B#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The U.S. online event ticket sales market was valued at USD 4,890 million by 2017, growing with 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340642/U.S. Online Event Ticket Sales Market, B#inquiry

Online Event Ticket Sales industry is growing strongly and experiencing a major shift from physical tickets to digitized mobile ticket experience. The ease of online buying, particularly through fingerprint scanning, digital ticketing and mobile wallets has significantly benefited the industry growth. Consumers have become increasingly comfortable making purchases of event tickets through mobile phones, since ticket applications eliminate the need for mail or print tickets at home prior to an event. In addition, it is analysed that the future of industry operators is in its ability to increase personalization, customization and socialization of ticket sales.

Types Takeaway

Selling concert tickets

Selling arts and theatrical performance tickets

Selling sporting event tickets

Selling childrens and family-themed performance tickets

Selling music concert tickets is accounted for the highest revenue share, over 35% share of the global industry revenue. This segment includes tickets to live music performances at music theaters, clubs, and amphitheaters, as well as local music festivals. Dance, opera and theatrical performances segment is estimated to account over 20% of the industrys revenue, representing a slight decline over the study period.

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=340642

Key Vendors Takeaway

eBay Inc.

com

Razorgato

Atom Tickets LLC

Live Nation Entertainment

SFX Entertainment

Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Of the key players, Live Nation Entertainment accounted for highest revenue share. Large companies are continually acquiring and merging with small scale players to expand their services and customer base. For instance, eBay sparked this trend through its acquisition of Spains Ticketbis for USD 165 million to expand StubHub into Latin America, Europe and Asian countries.

In addition, various niche players catering to specific audiences and clients have sprouted, tailoring the experience to the user. For example, Flavorus is a ticket-selling site that focuses on music festivals and DJ events. It gives event creators the ability to post ticket sales pages, create customized venue seating charts, connect with event attendees through social networks and keep in touch with fans after the event.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPES

Selling Concert Tickets

Selling Arts and Theatrical Performance Tickets

Selling Sporting Event Tickets

Selling Childrens and Family-Themed Performance Tickets

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340642/U.S. Online Event Ticket Sales Market, B

________________________________________