Germany footwear market was valued at USD 14.9 billion by 2017, growing with 2.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Germany Footwear Market, by Type (Athletic, Non Athletic), Mode of Sale (Retail Sales, Online Sale) and Material (Leather and Non leather), By Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Germany footwear market was valued at USD 14.9 billion by 2017, growing with 2.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

The German footwear market remains the largest in Europe, valued USD XX million in 2017. German shoe distributors prefer importing their products from locations with cheaper production costs, such as China, Vietnam and Romania. Over 90% of products and technologies are introduced into the German market via trade fairs.

Type Takeaways

Producers of athletic footwear, such as Nike and Adidas, are attempting capture this target audience through female-oriented advertising campaigns and specialty stores. Nike recently opened NIKEWomen in Munich, Germany in an effort to attain this goal. Outdoor activity shoes such as running shoes remain one of the largest segments of the athletic shoe market. The German athletic shoe industry should expect low single digit growth rates due to intense competition and relatively low domestic consumption.

MARKET, BY TYPES

Athletic

Non Athletic

MARKET, BY MODE OF SALES

Retail Sales

Online Sale

MARKET, BY MATERIALS

Leather

Non leather

