Germany airlines market was valued at USD 23.85 billion by 2017, growing with 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Germany Airlines Market, By Types (International and Domestic, By Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Germany airlines market was valued at USD 23.85 billion by 2017, growing with 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

The airlines market will be analysed taking airlines as players. For this study, individual consumers, travel agencies, and aircraft manufacturers are considered as the key buyers. Whereas, airline service providers, airline maintenance providers, and fuel companies are categorized under the key suppliers. Competition in the German airline industry is intensifying and is provoked from low-cost carriers that seek to increase their penetration.

The growth of the German airline industry is mostly attributable to the growth of the international flights segment as the domestic market is somewhat saturated. According to Eurostat data, the domestic flights segment has been almost stagnant while international flights have been growing at a 3.5% on average. On the other hand, airlines require large capital investment in aircraft and staff training; they are also often contracted for long periods in agreements with airport authorities. Exit from the market is difficult, and is mostly only done due to financial insolvency. Such factors would in turn hamper the industry growth to some extent.

Additionally, prices in the German industry are anticipated to come under pressure as a result of the increasing penetration of low-cost carriers. For instance, in February 2019, the Federal Association of German Air Transport (BDL) stated that the market share of German airlines continued to decline in 2018 owing to the international carriers build capacity.

Types Takeaway

International had the highest volume in the German airlines industry in 2017, with total of over 86,000 thousand passengers, equivalent to 78% of the industrys overall volume. On contrary, owing to the large geography, rail is widely used as an alternative mean of transportation instead of domestic flights. Thereby, in comparison to international flight segment, domestic had less than 24,000 thousand passengers in 2017, equating to 20% of the industry total.

Key Vendors Takeaway

easyJet plc

Lufthansa

Etihad Airways

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

TUI Group

Emirates

Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG

Competition in the German industry is intensifying and that is provoked from low-cost carriers that seek to increase their penetration. Under these terms retaliation is expected on the grounds of low-cost carriage. The large size of air carriers, high fixed costs, low profit margins and the importance of this market to the airline industry players, comprise a highly competitive environment, which increases rivalry among the key players.

