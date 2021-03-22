U.S. cementing oil and gas well services market was valued at USD 1,380 million by 2017, growing with 1.7% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

U.S. Cementing Oil and Gas Well Services Market, By Products (Oil well cementing, Oil well plugging, Gas well cementing and Gas well plugging), By Application (Gas extractors and Oil extractors) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340645/U.S. Cementing Oil and Gas Well Services#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The U.S. cementing oil and gas well services market was valued at USD 1,380 million by 2017, growing with 1.7% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340645/U.S. Cementing Oil and Gas Well Services#inquiry

Cementing operations are done so that gas and oil wells are secured in place, and surrounding environments are not contaminated by extraction. The use of cementing also prevents caverns from forming and other parts of the borehole from collapsing. The industry is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of hydraulic fracturing (fracking). Fracking enables oil drilling and gas extraction companies to access previously unobtainable deposits, especially those in low, permeable shale rock formations. The industry has also benefited from rapidly growing proved oil and natural gas reserves, the amount of resources that can be recovered from deposits with a reasonable level of certainty. On the flip side, industry is anticipated to face more stringent regulation and competition from other energy sources which will hamper the industry growth in future. Fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices will also pull back the industry development to some extent over the forecast period.

Products Takeaway

In terms of products, the market is divided as;

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=340645

Oil well cementing

Oil well plugging

Gas well cementing

Gas well plugging

Well cementing is likely to generate the bulk of the industrys revenue throughout the study period. Oil well cementing is expected to account for over 40% of market share, and gas well cementing is expected to generate 10% of total industry revenue. The cementing process takes place while oil and gas companies drill a borehole into an economically viable oil or gas deposit. Cementing is a crucial step in the production of wells, and industry operators work alongside drilling crews throughout the drilling process.

Application Takeaway

In terms of application, the market is divided as;

Gas extractors

Oil extractors

Others

Gas extractors segment is accounted for highest revenue share. Gas extractors share of industry revenue is projected to increase significantly in the next five years, largely due to the development of more economically viable hydraulic fracturing techniques and the discovery of vast natural gas deposits in shale formations.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Ltd.

Nine Energy Service Inc.

Magnum Cementing Services Limited

GE Company

Weatherford International Ltd.

Baker Hughes Inc.

The industry comprises companies engaged in providing well-sealing, cementing and mixing services to oil and gas well operators. Among various key players, Halliburton Company and Weatherford International Ltd. accounted for the significant revenue share. Established in 1924 and headquartered in Houston, Halliburton Company is a multinational corporation providing products and services to national and independent oil and natural gas companies. The company operates under two segments namely completion and production and drilling and evaluation.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Oil Well Cementing

Oil Well Plugging

Gas Well Cementing

Gas Well Plugging

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Gas Extractors

Oil Extractors

Others

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340645/U.S. Cementing Oil and Gas Well Services

________________________________________