U.S. fleet telematics systems market was valued at USD 2,350 million by 2017, growing with 11% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

U.S. Fleet Telematics Systems Market, By Products (Local Fleet Systems, Mobile Devices, Trailer Tacking & Monitoring Systems and Long Haul Fleet Systems) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340646/U.S. Fleet Telematics Systems Market, By#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The U.S. fleet telematics systems market was valued at USD 2,350 million by 2017, growing with 11% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340646/U.S. Fleet Telematics Systems Market, By#inquiry

Fleet Telematics Systems industry is rapidly expanding owing to the growing demand from truck transportation coupled with increasing number of mobile internet connections. Transportation companies generally own large fleets of vehicles. These companies look to save money and increase the productivity of their drivers and vehicles by using telematics systems. As a result, when the trucking sectors revenue increases, it typically means that more carriers can afford to install telematics systems, driving the industry growth significantly. In addition, increasing access of fleet telematics systems on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets augment the market demand. Therefore, as the number of mobile internet connections rise, it will become easier for key players with vehicle fleets to use these systems, and demand for fleet telematics on mobile products will grow.

Products Takeaway

In terms of products, the market is categorized as;

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=340646

Local fleet systems

Mobile devices

Trailer tacking and monitoring systems

Long haul fleet systems

Other devices

Local fleet systems accounted for the highest revenue share, over 35% throughout the study period. These devices are installed directly into vehicles, allowing users to monitor things such as driver behavior, route productivity, fuel efficiency and vehicle location. Furthermore, software development has increasingly taken up a larger share of product offering as mobile applications and complex data analysis becomes more popular.

Application Takeaway

In terms of application, the market is categorized as;

Trucking

Express and logistic services

Exports

Others

Trucking dominates the market for fleet telematics systems, accounting for over 50% revenue share. Most customers in this market are for-hire carriers, but private fleets have become a major users over the past few years. Long-distance freight trucking companies were the first to invest in fleet telematics systems and remain a large market for the systems.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Trimble Navigation Limited

Fleetmatics IRL Ltd.

Geotab

Donlen Corporation

ARI Fleet Management

GPS Insight

Omnitracs LLC

Verizon Connect

Trimble Navigation Limited emerged as the major player, capture over 20% industry share. The industry has also begun to rapidly consolidate. Despite the presence of nationwide major players, most of the industry comprises small-scale firms that only serve a small market, based on the functionality of the telematics systems they provide. The struggle to differentiate product offerings, enter new, unsaturated, markets and gain the economies of scale required to bring in and retain clients has incentivized player to merge.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Local fleet systems

Mobile devices

Trailer tacking and monitoring systems

Long haul fleet systems

Other devices

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Trucking

Express and logistic services

Exports

Others

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340646/U.S. Fleet Telematics Systems Market, By

________________________________________