U.S. battery recycling market was valued at USD 960.3 million by 2017, growing with 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

U.S. Battery Recycling Market, By Products (Lead-acid, Nickel-metal hydride, Nickel-cadmium, and Lithium-ion), By Application (Wholesalers and Distributors, Automotive OEMs, Metal Manufacturers, and Battery Manufactures) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The U.S. battery recycling market was valued at USD 960.3 million by 2017, growing with 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Earlier, consumers throw out billions of used batteries, most of which can cause serious damage to the public and environment health if improperly disposed. In order to mitigate this problem, government has passed the Mercury-Containing Rechargeable Battery Management Act in 1996, which enacted a number of guideline to facilitate battery recycling. Over the past few years, the demand for industry services has grown owing to the rising number of new car sales coupled with growing demand from battery manufacturers. When these industries are very active, they tend to use more batteries, producing more battery waste and consequently increasing their demand for industry services. As a result, market revenue is forecast to grow at a compounded annual rate of 7.3% from 2018-2025. In 2017, industry revenue is valued at USD 960.3 million. However, fluctuation in prices of nonferrous metals, such as zinc, lead, cadmium and mercury is expected to adversely affect the demand for industry to some extent.

Products Takeaway

In terms of products, the market is categorized as

Lead-acid battery recycling

Nickel-metal hydride battery recycling

Nickel-cadmium battery recycling

Lithium-ion battery recycling

Others

Among which, lead-acid battery recycling accounted for the highest revenue share. In 2017, the segment capture over 40% revenue share and is projected to dominate the overall market during the study period. According to the Association of Battery Recyclers (ABR), lead-acid batteries are the most recycled product in the world, with more than 90% of all lead-acid batteries being recycled, compared with 50% of aluminium cans, 40% of newspapers and 25% of tires. Lithium-ion batteries represent the second-most commonly recycled battery, accounting for an estimated 15% of overall battery recycling.

Application Takeaway

In terms of application, the market is divided as,

Metal wholesalers and distributors application represents the largest market, accounted for over 40% industry share. Wholesalers purchase and resell recovered nickel, zinc, lead, iron and other metals and plastics used in batteries. However, wholesalers largely supply other markets in the major market breakdown, such as battery and metal manufacturers. In other words, they primarily serve as middlemen between industry operators and downstream manufacturers. The next largest markets for recovered battery materials are battery manufacturers and metal manufacturers, generating an estimated XX% and XX% of industry revenue, respectively.

Regional Takeaway

North America accounted for significant revenue share. Automotive lead-acid batteries are the most commonly recycled battery in this region. Increasing number of consumers are purchasing new vehicles, thereby, they tend to scrap older vehicles along with the automotive batteries inside of them.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Call2Recycle

Exide Technologies

Horsehead Holding Corporation

Retriev Technologies, Inc.

EnerSys

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Among which, Exide Technologies accounted for the significant revenue share, over 7% in 2017. The battery recycling industry exhibits a low level of market share concentration. The majority of industry operators are small used battery collectors and tend to serve a local or regional area. Companies in this industry primarily recycle batteries. Industry operators either collect and sort battery waste or process this collected waste for safe disposal and the recovery of valuable materials for sale to downstream manufacturers.

