U.S. dredging services market was valued at USD 2,160 million by 2017, growing with 1.31% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

U.S. Dredging Services Market, By Products (Capital Dredging, Remediation Dredging, Maintenance Dredging, Reclamation Dredging, Beach Nourishment) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
REPORT HIGHLIGHT
The U.S. dredging services market was valued at USD 2,160 million by 2017, growing with 1.31% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025
Dredging is the removal of debris and sediments from the bottom of rivers, harbors, and other water containing locations. Dredging is vital to economic and social development, in particular to the construction and maritime infrastructure upon which worldwide economic prosperity and environmental well-being depends. Growing demand from harbour and port operations coupled with favourable government funding for transportation support the industry growth. Harbor and port accounted for the largest downstream marketplace as dredging services are essential to maintaining efficient and safe navigation channels. There is currently increasing demand for dredging services in most of the countrys ports. As per the U.S. federal agency, US Army Corps of Engineers, approximately one-third of commercial vessels at the U.S. ports are constrained due to inadequate channel depths.
In addition, growing acceptance of dredging as a means of environmental preservation and restoration will further stimulate the market demand. However, funds allocated to dredging services in the country have been insufficient to meet demand which will slow down the industry growth to some extent. In addition, high start-up costs of dredging equipment and vessels are a significant barrier to entry for new players.
Products Takeaway
In terms of products, the market is categorized as;
Of the different products, capital dredging accounted for the highest revenue share. Capital dredging services are provided to create a new harbor, berth or waterway, or to expand existing waterways to allow larger ships to access them. This segment also covers trench digging for tunnels, cables, construction of breakwaters, canals and other marine locations.
Application Takeaway
In terms of application, the market is categorized as;
Private projects account for a very small portion of industry revenue. Such projects include dredging ponds and lakes on private land and work along riverbanks. Public infrastructure and public land segment is expected to grow with promising growth rate over the forecast period.
Key Vendors Takeaway
SOLitude Lake Management
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company
Gator Dredging
Aqua Doc
McCullough Excavating
Eco Waterway Services
Manson Construction Company
AE Commercial Diving Services
The industry is highly fragmented, with the presence of large number of small scale companies. Smaller dredging operations tend to service inland areas and focus on rivers and lakes, as opposed to coastal waterways. Key players in the industry have invested in larger, more fuel-efficient dredges to improve operational efficiencies and reduce operational costs.
The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:
Historical Year-2014 & 2016
Base Year-2017
Estimated Year-2018
Projected Year-2025
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
MARKET, BY PRODUCTS
Capital Dredging
Remediation Dredging
Maintenance Dredging
Reclamation Dredging
Beach Nourishment
MARKET, BY APPLICATION
Public Infrastructure
Public Land
Private Projects
