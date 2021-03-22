U.S. Fiber optic cables market was valued at USD 2,480 million by 2017, growing with 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

U.S. Fiber Optic Cables Market, By Types (Single and Multimode-Fiber Cables), by End-Use (Installers, Wholesalers and Manufacturers) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The U.S. Fiber optic cables market was valued at USD 2,480 million by 2017, growing with 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Fiber optic cables are used by communications and telecommunications providers to transmit data. These cables are used to transmit large volumes of data across long distances. This technology is often considered superior to internet providers, cable network services, and wired telecommunications. Fiber optic cables are generally plastic or silica based. These products are gaining popularity owing its strong immunity to electromagnetic field and better transfer speed compared to other products. Consumers are increasingly demanding high-speed internet which will strengthen this product demand significantly.

Increasing number of broadband connections in the U.S. will boost the industry growth to great extent. For instance, according to the Washington based non-profit organization, Pew Research Center, approximately nine-in-ten American adult use the internet. The organization also stated that the proportion of American young population with high-speed broadband service at home is increasing rapidly. On the flip side, despite of the strong demand for fiber-optic cable among the end-users, manufacturers have to contend with competition from international operators. The majority of imports come from low-wage countries such as Mexico and China. Adding to the domestic industrys trade imbalance.

Types Takeaway

In terms of types, the industry is categorized as;

Single-mode fiber cable

Multimode-fiber cable

Other fiber cable

Single-mode fiber cable accounted for the highest revenue share, over 50% in 2017. Single-mode fiber cables have narrow diameter, through which one narrow cable can be run. The single light-wave and small core virtually eliminates distortion which can result from overlapping light pulses, providing the least signal attenuation and the highest transmission speeds of any fiber cable type. Whereas, multimode-fiber cable is the second largest industry segment, growing with the promising growth rate during the study period.

End User Takeaway

In terms of end-users, the market is categorized as

Installers

Wholesalers

Manufacturers

Installers are the largest market in the industry, expected to account for over 50% of market revenue in 2017. As more homes and businesses required data connections, this industry segments share is projected to increase considerably.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Optical Fiber Solutions

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Corning Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu

AFL Telecommunications

Optical Cable Corporation

The industry has a medium level of concentration. The worldwide industry is concentrated among four-five major players, accounting for significant revenue share. Key players have global operations, established production facilities and distribution arrangements, internally developed and acquired technologies. AT&Ts wireless services, for example, now offer fourth-generation (4G) cellular technology, which has peak speed requirements of one gigabyte of data transmission per second. AT&T has upgraded many of its cables to fiber optic to meet these peak speed requirements and market to their consumers that they offer 4G speeds on their networks.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

