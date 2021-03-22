Putter grip market was valued at USD 518.1 million by 2017, growing with 2.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025 Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Putter Grip Market, By Material (Rubber and Cord) By Size (Standard, Midsize and Jumbo), By Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Equipping Outlets, and Second-Hand Market) and by Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The putter grip market was valued at USD 518.1 million by 2017, growing with 2.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Market Dynamics

Putter Grip is a predominant equipment used in the golf industry. The primary importance of this product is to enhance the hold of the putter in a way that they can exercise more control over the swing and the motion a particular shot. Putter grips enhance a putters accuracy, confidence and the distance at which the shot may go to. There are various materials that the grips may be made out of and the user can decide on the basis of personal style and comfort. Some of the common types of grips that are used are pistol, round, flat, parallel, and jumbo grips.

Materials Takeaway

The family tree of the type of materials can be made up of are rubber, cord and other. Cord materials arent the most preferred grips when it comes to gold. They may provide the good hold, however, they soak up moisture eventually, therefore may not be the preferred choice of type for a long game. Thereby, based on comfort, cords will not be the preferred choice among the rest.

Plastic grips were also tried out, the advantage is these come out in various colours, however, the disadvantage is that it may not be the best choice when it comes to rains or snow, and hence it never quite hit it off. The market share is a complete landslide towards rubber. Rubber dominates the majority of the revenue share when it comes to the putter grip industry. Rubbers are meant for a sturdy hold while giving the user a good range of motion. It creates a good sturdy grip without interfering with the performance of the player or strokes. This is one of the reasons why it is the most commonly used material for this product.

Size Takeaway

The basic types of sizes available are standard, midsize, jumbo and other. These major categories root from different needs for different people. The need for size differs from women to men to kids. Determining the right size for your grip is the difference between good games of a bad game. One clear way of determining the size of the product is to determine the size of your golf gloves. In most cases, it is a perfect fit. Mens large & medium and womens large is usually standard sized golf. A mens medium and a womens small or medium is best for determining the small-sized or undersized grips when it comes to Golf grips or putter grips. Without the right sized grips, the swing could go unpredictably to the right of the left and the distance measurement also is invariably skewed.

Distributional Channel Takeaway

The major distribution channels used for putter grip marketing are online sales, Equipping outlets, and a second-hand market. Due to the constantly growing traffic and traction online is the reason that the online distribution channel is deemed to be the fastest growing one. An increased number of people opt for online sources this is because of the growth spurt in digital marketing. One of the kept reasons for this is the ease of payment of other distribution channels that have historically been the most popular are the brick and mortar type equipment outlets. Various mid-sized distribution channels are also a part of the distribution network.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The major players in the industry are Golf Pride, SuperStroke, Winn, TaylorMade, Iomic, Boccieri, Integra, Cobra, Scotty Cameron, Tacki-Mac, JumboMax, Ray Cook, Rife, Loudmouth Golf, Lamkin, The Grip Master, EGIGO, Avon Grips. Golf pride is the market leader in the industry this is followed by companies such as Lamkin and Superstroke.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

