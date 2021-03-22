Motorcycle market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 70.23 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 3.8%. Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Motorcycle Market, by Product (Motorcycles, and Mopeds), and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340651/Motorcycle Market, by Product (Motorcycl#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The motorcycle market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 70.23 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 3.8%.

Market Taxonomy

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340651/Motorcycle Market, by Product (Motorcycl#inquiry

Global motorcycle industry covers market study for on- and off-road motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds.

Market Dynamics

Increasing disposable income of people is likely to boost the number of customers for a motorcycle. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), around 80% of the population in North America are living in the urban areas. It is estimated that around 3 million people have migrated to large-sized cities in 2015. Due to this fact, the number of motorcycle registrations in the U.S. has increased considerably over the past few years. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, in 2015, around 8,600,000 motorcycles were registered in the U.S., up more than 22% compared to the 2006 vehicle registration. It is noted that sales of new street-legal motorcycles have increased more sharply over the past few years in the country.

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=340651

Furthermore, key players operating in this country are actively involved in the introduction of a new and different variety of motorcycles which suite the rider, with a view to attracting more customers. For instance, companies are offering fuel-efficient motorcycle engines in comparison to automobiles with low cost and easy to operate features that make the motorcycle a desirable product for purchase. However, strict regulations regarding emissions from motorcycles is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Products Takeaway

In terms of products, the industry is categorized into motorcycles, mopeds, and others. Motorcycle segment captured highest, i.e. above 70%, share of the overall market owing to the rising demand and uptake of motorcycles coupled with growing number of key players.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of the worldwide market. Large population base, rising per capita income coupled with growing demand for advanced motorcycles have surged the market demand for these products in Asia Pacific region. On another side, developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for the significant revenue share owing to the rising demand for hi-tech advanced motorcycles among customers.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The degree of competition in global motorcycle market is considered to be strong. Companies such as Harley Davidson, Honda Motor, Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Honda is profiled in detail with attributes such as company overview, financial highlight, and key development. Honda has emerged as the leading player in the global market, generated more than 25% revenue share of the markets value.

The industry is mainly concentrated with the top four to five players, holding more than 50% revenue share. These key players have developed their own niche market and their products, despite the fact that they often fulfill the same functions, are identical to the products of competitors. In the motorcycle industry, competition is not based on the product price and this factor usually has low priority in competition between global brands.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Motorcycles

Mopeds

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340651/Motorcycle Market, by Product (Motorcycl

________________________________________