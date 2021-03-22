Communication Equipment Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Communication Equipment Market, By Types (Mobile and Fixed Line Devices) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The communication equipment market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 448.7 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 15.8%.

Market Taxonomy

The communication equipment industry includes the overall market study for the sale of fixed-line as well as mobile telecommunications devices. Fixed-line covers fax machines, answering machines and telephones. Whereas, mobile includes mobile phone handsets and smartphones.

Types Takeaway

In terms of types, the market is categorized as mobile and fixed line devices. Mobile is accounting for the largest product segment of the overall communication equipment industry, captured more than 95% share in 2017. Mobiles are more differentiated, varying much more radically in terms of feature lists, price, form factor and so on which support the segment to grow consistently over the forecast period.

However, the number of fixed-lines is declining across the world as a single purchase of this equipment may last for years and there are rarely any technological advancements. Fixed-line devices such as telephones and fax machines display a very low degree of differentiation. These technologies are approaching the end of their lifespans; innovation is almost non-existent, and feature lists very little from one product to the next, hampering this segment growth.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, the market is viewed as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. More than 45% share is captured by Asia Pacific region throughout the study period. Increasing population base coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced communication devices has helped this region to capture the highest share. Whereas, developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for around 19% revenue share each in 2017.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The worldwide communications equipment industry is highly fragmented in nature, with key players ranging from large companies like supermarkets to independent phone shops and local players. Companies such as Apple Inc., Lenovo Group, Samsung Electronics, and Xiaomi are actively operating in this industry. Competition among these players has intensified over the past few years owing to the low switching costs for buyers, and a large number of market players.

However, it is noted that the competition is getting weaker amongst companies who operate in diversified markets like supermarkets compared with those who solely rely on their success in the communications equipment market alone such as phone shops.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPE

Mobile

Fixed Line Devices

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

