Hair care market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 59.83 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 5.4%. Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Hair Care Market, by Products (Hair Colour, Shampoo, Hair Styling Products, Conditioner and Hair Oil) and Geography (NA, EU, APAC, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340653/Hair Care Market, by Products (Hair Colo#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The hair care market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 59.83 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 5.4%.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340653/Hair Care Market, by Products (Hair Colo#inquiry

Market Taxonomy

The industry covers the retail sale of products and services of hair colorants, conditioners, shampoo, perms & relaxers, styling agents etc.

Market Dynamics

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=340653

Rising disposable income and increasing scalp and hair problems globally drive the market growth significantly. For example, according to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, hair loss is widely affected to the all age group as they grow older. Thus, demand for hair care products and services is likely to increase at a rapid pace over the future period.

Product Takeaway

Product segment is bifurcated into Hair Colour, Shampoo, Hair Styling Products, Conditioner and Hair Oil. Shampoo captured the highest share, over 40% throughout the study period. The distribution channel is divided into Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Stores, and others.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America and Europe recorded highest revenue share, captured above 50% collectively. Due to the relatively low barriers to entry, the hair care service industry in these regions is highly fragmented and a number of key companies are investing increasingly to capture large customers. Furthermore, the presence of international incumbents holding a strong position within the consumer products markets in the Asia Pacific and Europe support this regional growth to great extent. On contrary, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR owing to the diverse product range offered by the leading market players.

Key Vendor Takeaway

A number of players in hair care industry in the U.S. are preparing to inject new investment to offer novel products and services to capture large customer base. Avon Products, Inc., LOral, Marico Limited, Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Hindustan UniLever are some of the prominent players operating in this market. LOral and Procter & Gamble are two major players, accounted for significant revenue share.

Continuous product innovation coupled with the introduction of new hair care products are considered to be the key strategies adopted by key players. For example, LOral expanded its natural hair care category, Botanicals Fresh Care range in June 2017 with an aim to offer premium experience with high-quality products. The company offers this product in four different versions namely Geranium, Camelina, Safflower, and Coriander, with paraben, dye, and silicone-free.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Hair Colour

Shampoo

Hair Styling Products

Conditioner

Hair Oil

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340653/Hair Care Market, by Products (Hair Colo

________________________________________