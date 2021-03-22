South Korea Frozen Food Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

South Korea Frozen Food Market, By Product (Pre-Packed Sandwiches, Pies & Savory Appetisers, Cured Meats, Fermented Meats, Savory Baked Goods and Prepared Salads) and By Distribution Channel-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/340655/South Korea Frozen Food Market, By Produ#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

South Korea frozen food market valued at USD 780.3 million, growing with CAGR 4.1% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the country recorded 225.9 million kilogram during the year 2017.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340655/South Korea Frozen Food Market, By Produ#inquiry

Market Dynamics

The performance of this market in South Korea is forecasted to accelerate owing to the busy lifestyle and growing demand for ready to eat food products. One of the primary advantage of frozen foods is to it prolong products shelf- life, generally lasting longer than average refrigerated or fresh produce. South Korea accounted for around 3% share of the overall Asia Pacific frozen food market. Of the overall Asia Pacific market, South Korea ranked 4th position in terms of frozen food revenue generation, after China, Japan and Taiwan. It is noted that the Korean food companies are actively expanding their presence in developed countries such as the U.S. market.

U.S. consumers are tempted to try new ethnic flavors of frozen foods, served by Korean companies, in line with their search for new taste experiences. This factors would in turn establish healthy platform for the growth of Korean frozen food industry during the study period. However, fixed costs of these products are high owing to cumulative expenses of establishing suitably sized facilities coupled with production lines with specialized equipment. This factor would in turn hamper the industry growth to some extent.

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=340655

Product Takeaway

Frozen fish/seafood

Frozen meat products

Frozen potato products

Frozen ready meals

Frozen pizza

Frozen bakery products

Other

In terms of products, frozen meat accounted for the highest revenue share, captured over 35% in 2017. The newfound popularity of variety of frozen foods, however, goes beyond to the frozen meat and seafood. It is analyzed that frozen pizza and bakery products are growing with promising growth rate. The demand for these products is increasing rapidly in country owing to the availability of new varieties coupled with entry of new players.

Distribution Channels Takeaway

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Supermarkets / hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Other

Supermarkets accounted for the highest revenue share, with 40.6% share in 2017. The main distribution channels for South Koreas frozen food market are super and hypermarkets. Large retailers, such as supermarkets, can make bulk purchases and negotiate on price with manufacturers which will boost the buyer power, supporting the segment growth.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Nestle S.A.

Longfeng

General Mills, Inc.

WH Group Limited

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Dongwon F&B Co., Ltd.

Hansung Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Of these players, Dongwon F&B Co., Ltd. emerged as the leading player in the frozen food market in Korea. The company has captured over 10% share in terms of market volume. Dongwon F & B (subsidiary of Dongwon Group) is a South Korea based firm, primarily involved in manufacturing and selling food products. Along with the South Korea, the company has operations in China, Japan and the US.

The industry is fragmented, thereby characterized by the presence of many players. Companies primarily purchase frozen food through ways, purchasing products through the open market where players have little control over product prices and are forced to hedge to mitigate price fluctuations, or they may negotiate supply contracts with growers and farmers.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPES

Frozen fish/seafood

Frozen meat products

Frozen potato products

Frozen ready meals

Frozen pizza

Frozen bakery products

Other

MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Supermarkets / hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Other

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/340655/South Korea Frozen Food Market, By Produ

________________________________________