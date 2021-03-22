Germany Savory & Deli Foods Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Germany Savory & Deli Foods Market, By Product (Pre-Packed Sandwiches, Pies & Savory Appetisers, Cured Meats, Fermented Meats, Savory Baked Goods and Prepared Salads) and By Distribution Channel-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The German savory and deli foods market valued USD 4.93 Million in 2017, expanding at 2.8% CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market recorded 530.8 million kilograms in 2017, growing with 1.5% growth rate.

Market Dynamics

The savory and deli foods consist of overall revenue generation from fermented meats, cured meats, pates, savory and pie appetizers, prepared salads, pre-packed sandwiches, and savory baked goods. The market is primarily driven by the introduction of new products coupled with entry of many key players. Companies are actively engaged in introducing new products combining multi-stream sourcing and innovative technologies to attract new customers. Other factors such as growing consumer demand, increasing product awareness in developing regions and government support will augment the market growth to some extent.

Product Takeaway

Pre-Packed Sandwiches

Pies & Savory Appetisers

Cured Meats

Fermented Meats

Savory Baked Goods

Prepared Salads

Other

Pre-packed sandwiches accounted for over 25% of the markets value, with total sales approximately USD 1.3 million in 2017. The competition among the key players in this segment is very high which may make very challenging for new brands to tap into this sector. On contrary, fermented meats segment is growing with promising growth rate. In 2017, the segment captured around 20% revenue share and is projected to grow at strong growth rate. This indicates that there are ample opportunities for well established brands to develop products in this segment that cater to consumers requirements.

Distribution Channels Takeaway

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Dollar Stores and Variety Stores

Food & drinks specialists

Convenience Stores

Other

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets accounted for the highest revenue share. Low pricing, large number of varieties available and strong geographic footprint has supported the growth of this segment considerable. On the flip side, food and drink speciality stores are growing with promising growth rate over the study period.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Conditorei Coppenrath & Wiese Gmbh & Co. Kg

Great Italian Sausage Spa

August Oetker KG

Hermann Wein Gmbh & Co

Nestle S.A.

The savory & deli foods market is analysed by considering food processing players as a key companies. Great Italian Sausage Spa is the leading player in the German savory & deli foods market, generating a 2.3% share of the markets value. The industry is fragmented and the competition among the key players is very high. Rivalry is intensified by the fact that savory products are largely undifferentiated, making companies harder to retain unique buyers.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year-2014 & 2016

Base Year-2017

Estimated Year-2018

Projected Year-2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

