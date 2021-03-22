China Frozen Food Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

China Frozen Food Market, By Product Types (Fish/Seafood, Pizza, Meat Products, Potato Products, Bakery Products and Ready Meals), By Distribution Channel and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)-Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
REPORT HIGHLIGHT
China frozen food market was valued USD 16.70 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at 3.7% growth rate over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the industry recorded 5,544.1 million Kilogram frozen food sell in China during the same year.
Market Dynamics
Frozen Food is increasingly becoming popular among the China consumers and is considered to be premium packaged food in country. Frozen food products are largely undifferentiated category, making it more difficult for market players to retain number of buyers. Key players are competing through pricing and based on end-user brand loyalty, thus forcing buyers to purchase what the consumer wants. Growth of frozen food industry in China is growing rapidly as lots of multinational companies are entering in this countries with innovative and healthy product portfolio. The country accounted for over 42% share of the overall Asia Pacific frozen food market.
Product Types Takeaway
Frozen Fish/Seafood
Frozen Pizza
Frozen Meat Products
Frozen Potato Products
Frozen Bakery Products
Frozen Ready Meals
Other
Of these, frozen fish/seafood is the largest segment of the frozen food market in China, accounting over 35% of the markets revenue. These products are well positioned compared to all other frozen foods to meet a myriad of end-user needs. On contrary, frozen meat products are growing with promising growth rate over the study period owing to the convenience factor associated. As per the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the meat demand in China is increasing at rapid pace, both in terms of quality and quantity. The country is considered to be the largest consumer and producer for meat, with the top three categories being chicken, pork and beef. During the year 2016, the country has produced 76.4 million tonnes meat and consumed around 65.6 million tonnes during the same year.
Distribution Channel Takeaway
Supermarkets / hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Other
Frozen roducts are distributed through various service providers, retail channels directly and indirectly involved with the product, or adjacent industries. Hypermarket accounted for the highest revenue share and is projected to continue its dominance over the future period.
Key VendorsTakeaway
Sanquan Foods Company Limited
Best food China Ltd
WH Group Limited
Longfeng
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Shouguang Hotitol Co. Ltd
Sinian Co. Ltd
Jinxiang Dachang International Trading Co., Ltd.
General Mills, Inc.
Other
The Chinese frozen food industry is fragmented in nature with the few key players accounting for over 15% of the overall market value. This indicates a high number of competitors, which increases rivalry. Introduction of new products are believed to enhance consumer retention and diversify the companys growth. Sanquan Foods Company Limited emerged as one of the leading player in China market, accounted 6% share of the markets volume. Key players are building giant storage and factories to focus on cold storage transport effectively.
The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:
Historical Year-2014 & 2016
Base Year-2017
Estimated Year-2018
Projected Year-2025
TARGET AUDIENCE
Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers
Manufacturers
Government and Regional Agencies
Research Organizations
Consultants
Distributors
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
