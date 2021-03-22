Global Zinc Oxide Market is valued approximately at USD 4.13 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026., Market Growth, Provides Analysis On Competitiors, Challenges, Drivers And Openings, Market Size Overview by Rising Demands, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

Global Zinc Oxide Market is valued approximately at USD 4.13 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Zinc oxide (ZnO) is broadly used as an additive in several types of materials and products comprising rubber, glass, ceramics, plastic, lubricants, paints, cement, pigments, foods, and many more. Zinc oxide is also known for its distinctive physiochemical properties such as catalytic, anti-corrosive, antifungal, anti-bacterial and UV filtering properties. Zinc oxide is also used in cosmetics and personal care products including bath soaps, makeup, nail products, powders, baby lotions, and others. Growing demand from the rubber industry for tire manufacturing due to it has high stability in heat, surging utility as an UV (ultraviolet) filters in sun protection products and government consent on the usage of ZnO in beauty products are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, According to the study of European Tire & Rubber Manufacturers Association (ETRMA) in 2017, the production of tire in 2009 was approximately 3568 thousand tons and it has reached 4940 thousand tons in 2016. This in turn is expected to strengthen the demand for zinc oxide in rubber industry. Moreover, growing demand for zinc oxide nanoparticles is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, strict regulatory guideline on the use of zinc oxide that may act as a major restraint for the growth of global zinc oxide market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Zinc Oxide Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing market for electric vehicle, increasing production of cosmetic products and the presence of large number of tier manufacturing companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

US Zinc

Zochem Inc.

Everzinc

ZM Silesia SA

Lanxess

Akrochem Corporation

Rubamin Ltd.

Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd.

J.G. Chemicals

Upper India

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

Direct Process (American Process)

Indirect Process (French Process)

Wet-Chemical Process

By Grade:

Standard Grade

Treated Grade

United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Grade

Food and Chemical Codex (FCC) Grade

By Application:

Rubber

Ceramics

Chemicals

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Zinc Oxide Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

