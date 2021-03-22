Tubular GEL Battery Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Revenue Forecast Till 2026

The global tubular gel battery market size is anticipated to witness remarkable growth on account of the increasing demand for energy consumption for various residential, commercial and industrial purposes. Fortune Business Insights studies the market in details in their report titled, “Tubular GEL Battery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Power Plants, Transmission & Distribution, Solar and Wind Power Generation, EPS & UPS, Signal Systems & Emergency Lighting Systems, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2027.”

The report on tubular gel battery market is based on facts and figures gathered from various research methods. It emphasizes on certain aspects of the market namely:

A 360-degree review of the market within the forecast period set from 2019 to 2027.

Various factors boosting and repelling the market globally.

In-detail segmentation of the market based on factors such as application, and geography.

List of significant players operating in the tubular gel battery market and the competitive landscape of the market.

Current trends that are prevalent in the tubular gel battery market.

Key strategies adopted by key players in order to stay put in the market competition such as company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, investments in research and development, product launches, and so on. Key industry developments that will help market vendors invest accordingly and make their mark in the world market.

Cost-efficient and Vibration-resistant Properties of Gel Batteries to Help Market Gain Momentum

With the continuous increase in demand for energy all around the world, there is a rise in demand for tubular gel batteries and this is considered a major factor boosting the market. Additionally, the low maintenance, durability, compatibility, vibration-resistant properties of tubular gel batteries are helping to increase its popularity in the world. This ultimately will help in increasing the tubular gel batteries market share in the forecast duration. Furthermore, added features such as specialized chargers and regulators will also help the market gain momentum.

As per the current tubular gel battery market trends, the solar and wind power generation systems segment is likely to hold a significant share in the market, on the basis of segmentation by application. This is owing to the cost-efficient properties of generating power using solar and wind energy that is increasing its demand globally. Thus, this segment will witness progressive growth in the coming years as well.

Key Industry Developments

In July 2018, EnerSys displayed the wide range of standby power solutions for the renewable energy applications at the Intersolar North America Exhibition in San Francisco. EnerSys manufactures a wide range of batteries which include thin plate pure lead (TPPL), long life lead-calcium, tubular flooded and gel nickel-cadmium and lithium-ion.

In April 2019, Exide technologies announced the two new photovoltaic installations in Portugal which have a total capacity of 3.8MWp. The production facility is backed with the energy storage system using GNB’s high-performance battery technology. The installed GNB Sonnenschein A600 is known for its performance which has maintenance-free gel technology. The battery has a tubular plate design and excellent protection against deep discharges.

Installation of New Photovoltaic Systems to Help Gain Competitive Edge for Players

Some of the recent innovations in the tubular gel batteries market include:

July 2018 – A wide range of standby power solutions was displayed by EnerSys for applications of renewable energy. This occurred at the Intersolar North America Exhibition, in San Francisco. The company EnerSys produces an extensive range of batteries including lithium-ion, tubular flooded and gel nickel-cadmium, thin plate pure lead (TPPL), and long life lead-calcium.

April 2019 – Two new photovoltaic installations having the capacity of 3.8 MWp were announced in Portugal by Exide technologies. These batteries have a tubular plate design and provide excellent protection against any deep discharges. The entire production facility uses GNB’s high-performance battery technology to back up the energy storage systems. The GNB Sonnenschein A600 installed, has maintenance-free gel technology and is popular for its performance.

The list of significant players in the tubular gel battery market include:

Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd.

Sacred Sun Power Sources Co., Ltd.

BSB Power Company Limited

Exide Technologies

Harbin Coslight Storage Battery Co., Ltd

Huafu High Technology Energy Storage Co.

Fusion Battery Boost

EnerSys

Vision Battery

Shenzhen UPSEN Electronic CO., LTD

HOPPECKE Batteries, Inc.

Mighty Max Battery

Dynavolt Renewable Energy Europe

Fiamm Energy Technology

Leoch Battery

ABB

Key Market Driver – Long durability and low maintenance

Key Market Restraint – Availability of advanced counterparts

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Application

Power Plants

Transmission & Distribution

Solar and Wind Power Generation

EPS & UPS

Signal Systems & Emergency Lighting Systems

Others

2. By Geography

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Surge in Demand for Wind and Solar Energy Power generators to Help Asia Pacific Continue Dominance

Geographically, Asia Pacific is currently holding the maximum tubular gel batteries market share, attributable to the surge in population and their increasing demand for energy. This demand is especially high in nations such as South Korea, India, China, and Japan. The increasing adoption of solar and wind power generation systems is further expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the regional market. Moreover, most of the significant tubular gel battery manufacturers have their base in Asia Pacific and therefore, this region is likely to remain dominant in the forecast duration as well.

Additionally, the Europe market is expected to witness significant growth on account of surge in the adoption of solar and wind energy requiring a storage system. Furthermore, with the accelerating trends of renewable sources in the region, the Middle East and Africa market for tubular gel batteries are likely to witness lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

Major Table of Content For Tubular GEL Battery Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Tubular GEL Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Tubular GEL Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Tubular GEL Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Tubular GEL Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa Tubular GEL Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Tubular GEL Battery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

