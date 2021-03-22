Global Medical Smart Textile Market in Brazil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The smart fabrics also famous as electronic textiles and smart textiles are digital enhanced fabrics that uses technology of light and battery to operate. These fabrics have technology to sense the environmental condition. The smart fabrics work through the signals that are received from the central control unit. The electrical processor embedded in the fabric analysis and evaluates the signals. The entire functioning of the smart fabrics work with the help of nanotechnology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Smart Textile in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Medical Smart Textile Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Medical Smart Textile Market 2019 (%)

The global Medical Smart Textile market was valued at 453.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1078.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. While the Medical Smart Textile market size in Brazil was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Medical Smart Textile businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Medical Smart Textile in Brazil. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Smart Textile market size in 2020 and the next few years in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Medical Smart Textile Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Medical Smart Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Passive Smart Textiles

Active Smart Textiles

Ultra-Smart Textiles

Passive, active, ultra-smart segments occupied 41%, 35%, 25% market share respectively.

Brazil Medical Smart Textile Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Brazil Medical Smart Textile Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Industrial Research

The most proportion of medical smart textile is hospitals & clinics, and the revenue in 2018 is about 320 M USD, and the proportion is about 89% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Medical Smart Textile Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Medical Smart Textile Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Adidas International

Jabil

DowDupont

Toray Industries

Hexoskin

Pireta

AiQ Smart Clothing

Schoeller Textiles

Vista Medical

