Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market (2021-2027) | What Recent Study Say About Top Companies | Bastian Solutions, Inc., KION GROUP AG, Mecalux, S.A., System Logistics Spa

The global automated storage and retrieval system market was valued at US$ 2,349.9 Mn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ 4,616.1 Mn with a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027. Europe held the largest share of the global automated storage and retrieval system market in 2018, followed by North America and APAC. The automated storage and retrieval system market has been segmented into the 5 major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

ASRS systems also play an essential role in robotics, where they are used to guide the autonomous robots called ‘self-navigating robots.’ Various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and electronics are pretty concerned about reducing labor-intensive processes, increasing accuracy and speed for the task of storage, and retrieval of their products whenever required. A variety of ASRS systems are available in the market, out of which many systems are highly flexible and can be relocated. Other benefits include improved ergonomics, better inventory control, workplace safety, and others. However, the high cost associated with the installation, along with the overall maintenance cost, is hindering the market growth as it is often not affordable for small facilities to incur such costly automation.

The Emerging Players in the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market includes

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

KION GROUP AG

Kardex Group

Knapp AG

Mecalux, S.A.

SSI Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics Spa

Vanderlande Industries

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market segments and regions.

Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market.

