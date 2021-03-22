Land Mobile Radio Market 2021-2025 will change the Future | Major Giants – Harris Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc, Simoco Telecommunications Ltd.

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Land Mobile Radio Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global land mobile radio market is expected to reach US$ 16,226.1 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

In 2016, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of more than half of the total market share, followed by Europe.

In Europe, Several new implementation and renewal of existing communication networks are planned in recent years to cater to the growing demand for advanced communication networks. For instance, in Netherland, the C2000 TETRA network is being renewed to provide communication for all emergency services in the country. In response to the implementation of the advanced network in the region, companies are also making strategic initiatives to enter the market to cater to the demands of users in the newly developed communication network. For instance, in May 2017 Hytera Communications Corporation Limited announced the strategic acquisition of Sepura – second largest company in public security in Europe. With this acquisition, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited aims to increase its technical expertise and channel partnership in critical communication market across Europe. With voice being one of the essential forms of communication, the increasing demand for reliable and secure communication will continuously pave the way for future deployments of the communication network.

The Land Mobile Radio market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for the high adoption of Land Mobile Radios is the needs of users and regulatory bodies encouraging the move towards digital mobile technology from analog. This move in technology aids in the improvement of spectral efficiency and take advantage of both voice and data. Clear, reliable communication across the service area, customized and cost-effective communications with integrated data communications are some of the major drivers bolstering the market for land mobile radios.

The key companies profiled in this report include Harris Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc, Simoco Telecommunications Ltd., RELM Wireless Corporation (BK Technologies), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Tait Communications Ltd., Thales Group, Icom Inc, JVC Kenwood Corporation, and Cartel Communication Systems Inc.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Land Mobile Radio Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Land Mobile Radio Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Land Mobile Radio Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2025? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Land Mobile Radio market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Land Mobile Radio market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Land Mobile Radio market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Land Mobile Radio market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Land Mobile Radio market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Land Mobile Radio market segments and regions.

Land Mobile Radio Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Land Mobile Radio market.

