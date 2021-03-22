Smart Parking Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2021 || Swarco AG, Parkmobile, LLC, SWARCO AG

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Smart Parking Systems Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global smart parking systems market is expected to reach US$ 1.46 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

In 2016, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share of little more than two-fifth of the total market share, followed by North America.

Smart parking systems are gaining focus in terms of investments, adoption, and implementation across the globe. Major developments are seen in developed countries, but even developing countries have started implementing or are planning to implement smart technologies in their traditional parking systems. Germany, U.K., France, U.S., and Japan are few of the major countries which have successfully deployed smart parking systems and are relishing the benefits of easier and efficient parking systems.

Off-street parking site is a parking facility which does not interact with the traffic flow on the road. Off-street smart parking solutions are majorly utilized by governments and municipalities, corporate institutions, commercial institutions and transport facilities. Globally off-street parking is considered as a cost-effective and convenient parking solution. Off-street parking accounts for higher demand for smart parking systems due to rising concerns for secure and open walking space for pedestrians leading to increase in construction of parking lots and garages. The off-street segment for parking site segment for smart parking systems is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR growth of 16.3% in the forecast period.

The Emerging Players in the Smart Parking Market includes

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amano McGann, Inc.

Smart Parking Ltd.

Urbiotica

Skidata AG

Swarco AG

Nedap N.V

Kapsch

Xerox Corp.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Smart Parking Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Smart Parking Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Smart Parking Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2025? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Smart Parking market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Smart Parking market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Smart Parking market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Smart Parking market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Smart Parking market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Smart Parking market segments and regions.

Smart Parking Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Smart Parking market.

