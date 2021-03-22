Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

“Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives industry. The Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives:

Palm methyl ester derivatives are essentially oleochemicals processed from CPO and PKO. Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

CREMER

Carotino Group

Wilmar

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

VVF

Vantage

Timur OleoChemicals

PMC Biogenix

Pacific Oleochemicals

Scope of Report:

The classification of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives includes CPO and PKO, and the proportion of CPO in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Asia-Pacific is the largest supplier of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives, with a production market share nearly 65% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

The worldwide market for Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 820 million USD in 2024, from 610 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

Crude Palm Oil (CPO)

Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) Market Segment by Application:

Fatty Alcohols

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food

Lubricant & Additives

Solvent/Co-Solvent