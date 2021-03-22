Brass Faucets Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

“Brass Faucets Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Brass Faucets industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Brass Faucets market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Brass Faucets:

Faucet is a regulator for controlling the flow of a liquid from a reservoir. Brass faucets are made from brass, a mix of copper, zinc and a minute amount of lead. Brass Faucets Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Moen

MASCO

LIXIL

Kohler

Grohe

Paini

Pfister

Hansgrohe

Roca

Zucchetti

Kraus

HANSA BATH

Globe Union

LOTA

JOMOO

HHSN

ChaoYang

JOYOU

HGGLL

JOXOD

Huayi

The Major regions to produce brass faucets are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China, which accounting for about 90 % of production in total. China is the largest production region (production share 38.51%).

The market of brass faucets is relatively scattered, the leading players are Moen, MASCO, LIXIL, Kohler, Grohe, Paini, Pfister, Hansgrohe, Roca and Zucchetti. And these ten companies occupied about 55% market share by sale value in 2015.

Along with the estate industry and ownership, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China are major consumption regions in brass faucets market. The largest consumption region is China, accounting for 28.72% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. China is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Brass Faucets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 13900 million USD in 2024, from 10500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Brass Faucets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

One-handle Brass Faucets

Two-handle Brass Faucets

Pillars Brass Faucets

Others Market Segment by Application:

Residential Application

Commercial Application