Hydrogel Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Hydrogel:

Hydrogel is gel-like or colloidal substances made of water and solids. Hydrogels are highly absorbent polymeric networks, which contains over 90% water. It is widely used in medical fields, industrial fields, consumer goods etc.

The global hydrogel average price is in the decline trend, from 25638 USD/MT in 2011 to 20838 USD/MT in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The hydrogel production will reach about 51530.0 MT in 2016 from 36576.0 MT in 2011 at an average annual growth rate of more than 7.00%.

USA is the largest production of hydrogel in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market took up about 35.73% the global market in 2015, closely by Europe (28.83%) and Japan is followed with the share about 20.28%.

3M, NIPRO PATCH, Covidien, Molnlycke Health Care and Coloplast are the key producers in the global hydrogel market. Top five took up about 38.53% of the global production in 2015. 3M is the leading producer over the world with the total local share of about 10.85% in 2015.

This report focuses on the Hydrogel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Natural Macromolecule Hydrogel

Synthetic Macromolecule Hydrogel Market Segment by Application:

Medical Fields

Industrial Fields