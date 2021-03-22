Categories
Hydrogel Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Hydrogel

Hydrogel Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Hydrogel industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Hydrogel market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Hydrogel:

  • Hydrogel is gel-like or colloidal substances made of water and solids. Hydrogels are highly absorbent polymeric networks, which contains over 90% water. It is widely used in medical fields, industrial fields, consumer goods etc.

    Hydrogel Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • 3M
  • ConvaTec
  • Derma Sciences
  • Smithï¼†Nephew United
  • Axelgaard
  • Coloplast
  • Paul Hartmann
  • Covidien
  • Molnlycke Health Care
  • NIPRO PATCH
  • Ashland
  • ESI BIO
  • Ocular Therapeutix
  • Ambu
  • KRUUSE
  • SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION
  • HOYA
  • DSM
  • Jiyuan
  • Guojia
  • Yafoer
  • Huayang

    Scope of Report:

  • The global hydrogel average price is in the decline trend, from 25638 USD/MT in 2011 to 20838 USD/MT in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The hydrogel production will reach about 51530.0 MT in 2016 from 36576.0 MT in 2011 at an average annual growth rate of more than 7.00%.
  • USA is the largest production of hydrogel in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market took up about 35.73% the global market in 2015, closely by Europe (28.83%) and Japan is followed with the share about 20.28%.
  • 3M, NIPRO PATCH, Covidien, Molnlycke Health Care and Coloplast are the key producers in the global hydrogel market. Top five took up about 38.53% of the global production in 2015. 3M is the leading producer over the world with the total local share of about 10.85% in 2015.
  • This report focuses on the Hydrogel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Natural Macromolecule Hydrogel
  • Synthetic Macromolecule Hydrogel

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Medical Fields
  • Industrial Fields
  • Consumer Goods

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Hydrogel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydrogel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydrogel in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Hydrogel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Hydrogel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Hydrogel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydrogel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

