Jigsaw Puzzle Market Size 2021 by Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Jigsaw Puzzle

Jigsaw Puzzle Market forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Jigsaw Puzzle industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Jigsaw Puzzle market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Jigsaw Puzzle:

  • Jigsaw Puzzle is a tiling puzzle that requires the assembly of often oddly shaped interlocking and tessellating pieces. Each piece usually has a small part of a picture on it; when complete, a jigsaw puzzle produces a complete picture. In some cases more advanced types have appeared on the market, such as spherical jigsaws and puzzles showing optical illusions.

    Jigsaw Puzzle Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Springbok Puzzles
  • Robotime
  • Disney
  • Schmidt Spiele
  • CubicFun
  • Educa Borras
  • Ravensburger
  • Artifact Puzzles
  • Tenyo
  • Toy Town
  • Cobble Hill
  • White Mountain Puzzles
  • Buffalo Games
  • Castorland
  • Hape

    Scope of Report:

  • At present, in developed countries, the whole Jigsaw Puzzle industry is generally at a more advanced level. The highest value-added of Jigsaw Puzzle industry is R & D design. This part is captured by US, EU and Japan brand owner. However, foreign companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. The world’s largest production area is concentrated in USA. USA is a major Jigsaw Puzzle producer. It is estimated that about 29% of Jigsaw Puzzle worldwide is made in USA.
  • Competition in the global Jigsaw Puzzle market is intensifying. The high-end of the market is dominated by foreign enterprises while local brands are the mainstay in the medium- to low-end segments of the market. Practically all international toy giants have established their own factories on the mainland or collaborated with local manufacturers to engage in production. Most of the major international toy enterprises have also made their inroads into the China mainland market by way of appointing sales agents or setting up their own marketing operations there.
  • The worldwide market for Jigsaw Puzzle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 730 million USD in 2024, from 670 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Jigsaw Puzzle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Wood Materials
  • Plastic Materials
  • Paper Materials

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Children
  • Adults

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Jigsaw Puzzle product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Jigsaw Puzzle, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Jigsaw Puzzle in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Jigsaw Puzzle competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Jigsaw Puzzle breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Jigsaw Puzzle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Jigsaw Puzzle sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Jigsaw Puzzle Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Jigsaw Puzzle Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

