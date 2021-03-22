Maraging Steel Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Maraging Steel Market” forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Maraging Steel industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions. This report also displays production, consumption, revenue, Gross margin, market size, share and Market influencing factors of the Maraging Steel market in various regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13860734

About Maraging Steel:

Maraging steel is 18% nickel, cobalt strengthened steel (C-type) with excellent properties, workability and heat treatment characteristics. Maraging is double vacuum melted by VIM (Vacuum Induction Melt) followed by VAR (Vacuum Arc Remelt). Maraging material is supplied in the annealed and descaled condition. The alloy is very tough, relatively soft (RC 30/35), readily machined or formed. Maraging provides a high value for critical parts in aerospace, structural, component and tooling Application. Maraging Steel Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Hitachi Metals

Universal Stainless

Villares Metals

Dongbei Special Steel Group

NIPPON KOSHUHA

Bao steel

Daido Steel

Aubert & Dural

Bohler To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13860734 Scope of Report:

The global average price of Maraging Steel is fluctuating, from 32.2 USD/Kg in 2012 to 29.8 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuating trend in the following five years.

The classification of Maraging Steel includes Grade 200, Grade 250, Grade 300 and Grade 350. Maraging steels tend to be described by a number (200, 250, 300 or 350), which indicates the approximate nominal tensile strength in thousands of pounds per square inch; the compositions and required properties are defined in MIL-S-46850D. The higher grades have more cobalt and titanium in the alloy; the compositions below are taken from table 1 of MIL-S-46850D.The proportion of Grade 200 in 2016 is about 30.1%, and the proportion of Grade 250 in 2016 is about 27.9%. Maraging Steel is application in Aerospace, Hydrospace and Tooling. The proportion of Maraging Steel used in Aerospace is about 47.9% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Hitachi Metals, Universal Stainless, Villares Metals, etc. are the major manufacturers of Maraging Steel. Maraging steel can also be defined as aged steel which is treated with heat and other techniques to cool slowly for strong materials. There is high scope for the Maraging Steel Market in various regions across the globe in the upcoming years..The worldwide market for Maraging Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 16 million USD in 2024, from 13 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Maraging Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Get a Sample Copy of the Maraging Steel Market Report Market Segment by Types:

Grade 200

Grade 250

Grade 300

Grade 350 Market Segment by Application:

Aerospace

Hydrospace