Semiconductor Equipment Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Semiconductor equipment which plays a vital role in the manufacturing of integrated devices (I.C.s) are typically located in a manufacturing facility called a fab.

Applied Materials

ASML

Tokyo Electron

Lam Research

KLA-Tencor

Dainippon Screen

Advantest

Teradyne

The U.S. industry is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to the world with a majority of global market share. 84 percent of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales take place outside of the United States. In order to compete in this industry most semiconductor and semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies must export.

China, over the last 10 years, has been one of the largest and fastest growing country markets for semiconductor manufacturing equipment and will continue in the near-term. Headwinds brought on by slowing global demand for ICT products, slowing transitions to smaller integrated circuit production nodes will be complicated further by Chinaâ€™s opaque policies and unprecedented, massive, state-led investment to develop an indigenous semiconductor industry. Chinaâ€™s policies cause medium and long-term uncertainties for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 70800 million USD in 2024, from 47400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Semiconductor Front-end Equipment

Semiconductor Back-end Equipment Market Segment by Application:

Integrated Circuit

Discrete Device

Optoelectronic Device