Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Locomotives (Rolling Stock)

 “Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Locomotives (Rolling Stock) industry. The Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Locomotives (Rolling Stock):

  • Locomotive is a rail transport vehicle that provides the motive power for a train. Locomotives use electricity to drive forward motion despite some locomotive named ‘diesel’. In diesel locomotive, a large diesel engine turns a shaft that drives a generator which makes electricity. This electrical energy powers large electric motors at the wheels called ‘traction motors’.

    Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • CRRC
  • GE
  • Alstom
  • Siemens
  • Bombardier
  • Hitachi
  • Transmashholding
  • EMD (Catepiller)
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • Stadler Rail
  • Hyundai Rotem

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of Locomotives is in the decreasing trend, from 2.88 M USD/Unit in 2013 to 2.47 million USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Locomotives includes Diesel Locomotive and Electric Locomotive. The proportion of Diesel Locomotive in 2017 is about 72.05%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017 as the electric locomotive has more advantages.
  • Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40.65% in 2017. Following Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.88%.
  • This report focuses on the Locomotives (Rolling Stock) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Diesel Locomotive
  • Electric Locomotive

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Passenger Transport
  • Freight Transport

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Locomotives (Rolling Stock) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Locomotives (Rolling Stock), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Locomotives (Rolling Stock) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Locomotives (Rolling Stock) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Locomotives (Rolling Stock) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Locomotives (Rolling Stock) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

