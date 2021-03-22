Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

“Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Locomotives (Rolling Stock) industry. The Locomotives (Rolling Stock) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Locomotives (Rolling Stock):

Locomotive is a rail transport vehicle that provides the motive power for a train. Locomotives use electricity to drive forward motion despite some locomotive named ‘diesel’. In diesel locomotive, a large diesel engine turns a shaft that drives a generator which makes electricity. This electrical energy powers large electric motors at the wheels called ‘traction motors’. Locomotives (Rolling Stock) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

CRRC

GE

Alstom

Siemens

Bombardier

Hitachi

Transmashholding

EMD (Catepiller)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Stadler Rail

The global average price of Locomotives is in the decreasing trend, from 2.88 M USD/Unit in 2013 to 2.47 million USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Locomotives includes Diesel Locomotive and Electric Locomotive. The proportion of Diesel Locomotive in 2017 is about 72.05%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017 as the electric locomotive has more advantages.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40.65% in 2017. Following Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.88%.

This report focuses on the Locomotives (Rolling Stock) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive Market Segment by Application:

Passenger Transport