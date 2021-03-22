Nail Polish Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

“Nail Polish Market” forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Nail Polish industry. The Nail Polish market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Nail Polish:

Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty. Nail Polish Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

OPI

Maybelline

Dior

CHANEL

ORLY

Butter London

Kiko

Nails Inc

Revlon

Sally Hansen

Rimmel

CND

COSMAY

Essie

ZOTOS ACCENT

Lâ€™OREAL

ANNA SUI

Bobbi Brown

Nars

MISSHA

In the current market, Ordinary Nail Polish products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Nail Polishâ€™s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Nail Polish industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.

Nail Polish product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due that the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of Nail Polish brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Nail Polish field.

The worldwide market for Nail Polish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 14900 million USD in 2024, from 9190 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Nail Polish in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Base coat

Top coat

Gel

Matte Market Segment by Application:

Nail art institutions