Nail Polish Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Nail Polish

 "Nail Polish Market" forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Nail Polish industry. The Nail Polish market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Nail Polish:

  • Nail polish called “nail lacquer.” It is mainly composed of 70% -80% of a volatile solvent, about 15% of nitrocellulose, small amounts of solvent oil, camphor, titanium dioxide and oil-soluble pigments. After the nail polish applied to the film formed, with moderate coloration fastness and gloss, to protect the nails, but also gives the nails a beauty.

    Nail Polish Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • OPI
  • Maybelline
  • Dior
  • CHANEL
  • ORLY
  • Butter London
  • Kiko
  • Nails Inc
  • Revlon
  • Sally Hansen
  • Rimmel
  • CND
  • COSMAY
  • Essie
  • ZOTOS ACCENT
  • Lâ€™OREAL
  • ANNA SUI
  • Bobbi Brown
  • Nars
  • MISSHA
  • China Glaze

    Scope of Report:

  • In the current market, Ordinary Nail Polish products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Nail Polishâ€™s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Nail Polish industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.
  • Nail Polish product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due that the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • Although sales of Nail Polish brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Nail Polish field.
  • The worldwide market for Nail Polish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 14900 million USD in 2024, from 9190 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Nail Polish in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Base coat
  • Top coat
  • Gel
  • Matte

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Nail art institutions
  • Individuals

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Nail Polish product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nail Polish, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nail Polish in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Nail Polish competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Nail Polish breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Nail Polish market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nail Polish sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Nail Polish Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Nail Polish Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

