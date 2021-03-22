Headphone Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Categories
Headphone Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Headphone

 "Headphone Market" forecast 2024 report mainly introduces volume and value market share by manufactures, by geographical regions, by product type, by applications and also history data details. This report covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Headphone industry. The Headphone market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Headphone:

  • Headphones (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small listening devices that are designed to be worn on or around the head over a user’s ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound in the user’s ear.

    Headphone Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Apple (Beats)
  • Plantronics
  • Sennheiser
  • Sony
  • GN Netcom
  • Samsung (Harman)
  • Bose
  • JVC
  • Philips
  • Logitech (Jaybird)
  • Skullcandy
  • Audio-Technica
  • Motorola
  • Monster
  • LG

    Scope of Report:

  • Headphone industry is relatively concentrated, players are mostly in the North America and Asia. However, there are great many of headset OEM/ODM factories in China.
  • Apple (Beats) is the world leading player in global Headphone market with the market share of 15.31%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Plantronics, Sennheiser, Sony, GN Netcom, Samsung (Harman), Bose, JVC, Philips, Logitech (Jaybird), Skullcandy, Audio-Technica, Motorola, Monster and LG.
  • There are major three types of Headphone in the market, Over-ear, On-ear and In-ear Headphone, among them, In-ear took a bigger share of 55.70% with the volume of 184299 K Units in 2017. On the meantime, the segment of bluetooth headset is increasing rapidly.
  • There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, especially the supply chain optimization, to reduce costs and improve quality.
  • The worldwide market for Headphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 11400 million USD in 2024, from 9220 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Headphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Over-ear
  • On-ear
  • In-ear

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Sports Headphones
  • Gaming Headphones
  • Business Headphones
  • Professional Headphones
  • Ordinary Headphones

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Headphone product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Headphone, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Headphone in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Headphone competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Headphone breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Headphone market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Headphone sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Headphone Market:

