Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Ozone Disinfection Machine:

Ozone disinfection machine, namely ozone generator, is a device that produces ozone gas, which is then released into an area containing either air or water to kill microorganisms and remove odors. ozone disinfection machines are used to purify air or water, destroying bacteria and removing many undesirable substances. Often, they use high-voltage electricity to produce ozone.In our report, we define the ozone disinfection machine as ozone generator system that is consisted of feed gas systems, ozone generators, ozone generator cooling, ozone water mixing/contacting, ozone vent gas treatment, ozone decomposition systems, ozone residual removal, ozone water treatment system Instrumentation and others. We only count ozone disinfection machine which can be used in water treatment of chemical factories, waterworks and swimming pools and we converted different ozone production of ozone generator into 10kg/h ozone production of ozone generator.

Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Xylem

Ozonia

Mitsubishi Electric

Metawater

ProMinent

Toshiba

SUMITOMO PRECISION PRODUCTS

Ozono Elettronica Internazionale

Guolin

Fujian Newland EnTech

China LB Ozone

Jinan Sankang

Kingwing

Koner

Ozone disinfection machine, namely ozone generator, is a device which can produce ozone. Owning to strong oxidizing and disinfection, it usually is used in water treatment of chemical factories, waterworks and swimming pools. Due to the different production of ozone, its price is diverse greatly. Generally speaking, the production of ozone is bigger; the price of ozone generator is higher. In water treatment industry, the most common ozone production is about 10kg/h. In our report, we converted different ozone production of ozone generator into 10kg/h ozone production of ozone generator.

Global demand of ozone disinfection machine will increase to 1715 units in 2015 from 1157 units in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of ozone disinfection machine demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 8.19% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of ozone disinfection machine in China will increase from 347 units in 2010 to 622 units in 2015, accompanied with an average demand growth of 12.39% in the coming five years.

This report focuses on the Ozone Disinfection Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Glass Medium

Non-Glass Dielectric Medium Market Segment by Application:

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Waterworks