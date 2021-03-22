Categories
Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Size 2021 by Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Ozone Disinfection Machine

Ozone Disinfection Machine Market forecast 2024 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ozone Disinfection Machine industry market by product types, applications, manufactures and regions.

About Ozone Disinfection Machine:

  • Ozone disinfection machine, namely ozone generator, is a device that produces ozone gas, which is then released into an area containing either air or water to kill microorganisms and remove odors. ozone disinfection machines are used to purify air or water, destroying bacteria and removing many undesirable substances. Often, they use high-voltage electricity to produce ozone.In our report, we define the ozone disinfection machine as ozone generator system that is consisted of feed gas systems, ozone generators, ozone generator cooling, ozone water mixing/contacting, ozone vent gas treatment, ozone decomposition systems, ozone residual removal, ozone water treatment system Instrumentation and others. We only count ozone disinfection machine which can be used in water treatment of chemical factories, waterworks and swimming pools and we converted different ozone production of ozone generator into 10kg/h ozone production of ozone generator.

  • Ozone Disinfection Machine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Xylem
  • Ozonia
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Metawater
  • ProMinent
  • Toshiba
  • SUMITOMO PRECISION PRODUCTS
  • Ozono Elettronica Internazionale
  • Guolin
  • Fujian Newland EnTech
  • China LB Ozone
  • Jinan Sankang
  • Kingwing
  • Koner

    Scope of Report:

  • Ozone disinfection machine, namely ozone generator, is a device which can produce ozone. Owning to strong oxidizing and disinfection, it usually is used in water treatment of chemical factories, waterworks and swimming pools. Due to the different production of ozone, its price is diverse greatly. Generally speaking, the production of ozone is bigger; the price of ozone generator is higher. In water treatment industry, the most common ozone production is about 10kg/h. In our report, we converted different ozone production of ozone generator into 10kg/h ozone production of ozone generator.
  • Global demand of ozone disinfection machine will increase to 1715 units in 2015 from 1157 units in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of ozone disinfection machine demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 8.19% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of ozone disinfection machine in China will increase from 347 units in 2010 to 622 units in 2015, accompanied with an average demand growth of 12.39% in the coming five years.
  This report focuses on the Ozone Disinfection Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Glass Medium
  • Non-Glass Dielectric Medium

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Industrial Wastewater Treatment
  • Waterworks
  • Swimming Pool

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Ozone Disinfection Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ozone Disinfection Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ozone Disinfection Machine in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Ozone Disinfection Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Ozone Disinfection Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Ozone Disinfection Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ozone Disinfection Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Ozone Disinfection Machine Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Ozone Disinfection Machine Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

