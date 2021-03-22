Beauty Devices Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

The Beauty Devices Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids.

The global Beauty Devices Market was valued at USD 27.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 129billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.76% from 2017 to 2025.

Beauty devices are a wide market consisting small and large devices as well as products, in demand all over the globe. The market is thus growing at a high CAGR.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing awareness about advanced features offered by ligh/ LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices for treating wrinkles, blemishes and sagged skin

1.2 Increasing number of salons

1.3 Growing geriatric population

1.4 Rising prevalence of alopecia

1.5 Increasing awareness about beauty treatment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Side effects related with usage of beauty devices

2.2 Risks related with photo rejuvenation devices

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Beauty Devices Market, by Type:

1.1 Hair Removal Devices

1.2 Cleansing Devices

1.3 Acne Devices

1.4 Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices (LT&P)

1.5 Oxygen and Steaming Devices

1.6 Hair Growth Devices

1.7 Skin Dermal Rollers

1.8 Cellulite Reduction Devices

1.9 Others

2. Global Beauty Devices Market, by Application and End User:

2.1 Salon

2.2 Spa

2.3 At Home

2.4 Others

3. Global Beauty Devices Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. LOreal SA

2. Panasonic Corporation

3. Home Skinovations Ltd

4. Photomedax Inc.

5. Carol Cole Company

6. Lumenis Ltd.

7. The Proctor & Gamble Company

8. Syneron Medical

9. TRIA Beauty, Inc.

10. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

