Cold Pain Therapy Market Top Companies, Business Growth And Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2025

The Cold Pain Therapy Market is thriving on account of the rising awareness amongst individuals for the benefits of maintaining a good health and the increasing need for high quality healthcare services amongst individuals. With the increasing prevalence of diseases worldwide, people are opting for products that help them to stay fit and are also investing more on healthcare services. Alternatively, pharmaceutical manufacturers, along with other healthcare companies that manufactures devices and equipment, are increasingly focusing on the research and development of advanced treatment, drugs and equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of the diseases and for developing healthcare products. Organizations are raising their R&D expenses year-on-year so as to deliver quality healthcare products in the years to come. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also supported by the governments of nations worldwide with numerous financial aids.

The global Cold Pain Therapy Market was valued at USD 850.43 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1294.63 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2017 to 2025.

Cold Pain Therapy Market is currently expanding due to number of factors such as neglecting the oral pain relieve medicines, increasing number of injuries and accidents rising the demand of pain free treatment.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing incidences of sport injuries

1.2 Growing demand for safer pain management modalities against oral drug therapy

1.3 Growing customer awareness due to promotional marketing

1.4 Increasing emphasis on exercise and gym activities to maintain good health

1.5 Rising regulatory barriers for oral pain medications

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement Risks

2.2 Health hazards and risks

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Cold Pain Therapy Market, by Application:

1.1 Musculoskeletal Disorders

1.2 Post-Operative Therapy

1.3 Sport Medicines

1.4 Post-Trauma

1.5 Physical Therapy

2. Global Cold Pain Therapy Market, by Product:

2.1 OTC Based products

2.1.1 Pharmaceuticals

2.1.1.1 Gels, Ointments, and Creams

2.1.1.2 Sprays and Foams

2.1.1.3 Patches

2.1.1.4 Roll-On

2.1.2 Medical devices

2.1.2.1 Cold Packs

2.1.2.2 Cooling Towels, Compresses, Wraps, and Pads

2.2 Prescription Based

2.2.1 Motorized devices

2.2.2 Non-Motorized Devices

3. Global Cold Pain Therapy Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

2. Johnson & Johnson

3. Sanofi

4. Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

5. 3M Company

6. Medline Industries, Inc.

7. Beiersdorf AG

8. Breg, Inc.

9. Ã–ssur HF

10. DJO Finance LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Cold Pain Therapy Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

