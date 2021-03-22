Global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market in Italy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market 2019 (%)

The global Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery market was valued at 2983.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4918.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. While the Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery market size in Italy was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery in Italy. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery market size in 2020 and the next few years in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Italy Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Image Guided Surgery System

Robot Assistance Program

The classification of image guided and robot assisted surgery includes image guided surgery and robot assisted surgery, and the proportion of robot assisted surgery in 2019 is about 65.36%.

Italy Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Italy Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

General Surgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Urology Surgery

Others

The most proportion of image guided and robot assisted surgery is in general surgery and the revenue proportion in 2019 is about 28%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

BrainLAB

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

GE Healthcare

Philips

Integra LifeSciences

Zimmer Biomet

Karl Storz

Hitachi

Siemens

7D Surgical

XION

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Italy Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Image Guided and Robot Assisted Surgery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

….. continued

