Global Refrigeration Appliances in Portugal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, refrigeration appliances is expected to see declining volume sales overall. After witnessing several years of continuous growth, the product area will underperform in response to the financial repercussions of the pandemic. As unemployment rates rise and purchasing powers diminish, many consumers have been unable to afford refrigeration appliances during the pandemic. Consequently, consumers have been favouring repairs rather than replacements in a b…

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Refrigeration Appliances in Portugal

Euromonitor International

January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising unemployment rates and diminishing purchasing powers result in plummeting volume sales

Stockpiling trend results in a surge of sales of freezers in March 2020

Beko brand gains share due to its aggressive advertising and competitive pricing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowed growth for refrigeration appliances as the economy continues to impact both purchasing powers and construction work

Manufacturers focus on innovations and differentiation in order to capture more consumers post pandemic

E-commerce continues to gather pace as major players hop on the bandwagon

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 Sales of Fridges by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020….….continued

