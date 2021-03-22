Global Home Laundry Appliances in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The whole of home laundry appliances has suffered in 2020 as a result of consumers postponing their purchases and store closures. However, in some categories, sales are closely linked to replacement of products that break down. These include automatic washing machines and, to some degree, washer dryers, as these are considered essential household items. Manufacturers estimate that more than half of all purchases are triggered by a faulty product. The replacement element ensures a certain level o…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902933-home-laundry-appliances-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Home Laundry Appliances in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dryers, Automatic Washer Dryers, Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Home Laundry Appliances, Freestanding Home Laundry Appliances, Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wood-coatings-professional-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-vehicles-and-fuel-cell-vehicles-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home Laundry Appliances in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers largely postpone purchases in 2020 – until they need to replace their faulty appliance

Retail channels and the economic situation favour low- and mid-priced products

Hygiene concerns and working from home impact consumers’ laundry behaviour

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

(Some) COVID-19 washing habits are here to stay for washing machines and washer dryers

Replacement market, adding value and time-saving programmes are expected to contribute to growth

Innovating will pay off in the post-pandemic demand

LG’s auto-dosing, AI-powered washing machine

CHART 1 LG’s AI DD Washing Machine

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Production of Home Laundry Appliances: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105