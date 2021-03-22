Global Refrigeration Appliances in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Since the initial lockdown was eased in May, sales of refrigeration appliances have been recovering week by week, but the closure of non-essential stores is very likely to keep volumes down for 2020 as a whole. Freezers saw a sales peak at the beginning of lockdown as people bought a lot of frozen food in order to prepare for lockdown and eating more frequently at home. However, this is not enough to offset the drop in freezer purchases in 2020, with all categories of refrigeration appliances in…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902932-refrigeration-appliances-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-refined-cottonseed-oil-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/leber-congenital-amaurosis-lca-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Refrigeration Appliances in France

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales starting to warm up again but damage already done in 2020

French looking for one, larger, size that fits all

Pandemic puts purchases of electric wine coolers/chillers on ice for now

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales set to normalise from 2021 and new energy labels to be introduced

Fridges and freezers likely to keep converging

Samsung and Thomson hoping to regain positive momentum

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 Sales of Fridges by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105