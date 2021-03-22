Global Personal Care Appliances in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Sales of hair care appliances increased over the course of 2020 as many consumers faced limited access to a professional hairdresser or barber. Indeed, all of Thailand’s beauty salons, hairdressing salons and barbershops were required to remain closed for an extended period during the nationwide quarantine lockdown that was imposed throughout the country during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after these services were allowed to reopen, many consumers actively avoided visiting th…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902930-personal-care-appliances-in-thailand

Euromonitor International’s Personal Care Appliances in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cotton-nonwoven-fabric-professional-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Care Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medication-therapy-management-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2020-covid-19-version-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Personal Care Appliances in Thailand

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lack of access to beauty salons and barbershops benefits hair care appliances

Low-cost options come to the fore as pressure comes on spending

Electric facial cleansers has another bad year as demand continues to plummet

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic pressures expected to push demand towards low-cost options

The reopening of beauty salons and barbershops likely to influence demand

Oral care appliances slated for a positive performance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105