Global Refrigeration Appliances in the United Kingdom Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The only product categories to see significant positive volume growth in 2020 were freestanding freezers and, to a lesser degree, freestanding fridges. The early stages of the pandemic saw panic buying and stockpiling of food in anticipation of future retail disruption. This resulted in a rise in household demand for frozen food storage. This, combined with consumers making fewer shopping trips and the increase in home cooking due to the lockdown, led to a significant increase of sales, specific…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902924-refrigeration-appliances-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Refrigeration Appliances in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-engineered-wood-i-joist-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-10

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hybrid-cars-and-evs-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-06

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Refrigeration Appliances in the United Kingdom

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Freestanding fridges and freezers benefit from COVID-19 panic buying

Built-in sector suffers more with construction and house moves postponed

Shift in retail channels favours brands with a strong online presence

Samsung’s Family Hub 2020 refrigerator brings advanced AI and automation

CHART 1 Samsung Family Hub 2020 Fridge Freezer

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery for built-in refrigeration is needed… and expected

Sales of the UK’s favourite refrigeration appliance are cooling down

Where lies the future demand? Food freshness will drive value growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 Sales of Fridges by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105