Global Dishwashers in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Dishwashers remained a category of niche products in Thailand during 2020. The ownership of dishwashers is almost entirely confined to more affluent consumers living in urban areas, especially those with modern homes and who have busy professional lifestyles. In addition to high prices, the low water pressure that is normal in rural areas of the country means that dishwashers are seen as impractical and of little use among the rural population. Moreover, there is a strong culture of washing dish…
Euromonitor International’s Dishwashers in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Dishwashers, Freestanding Dishwashers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Dishwashers in Thailand
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Dishwashers fails to break out of its niche status during 2020
Restrictions on retailing negatively impact demand for dishwashers
Innovation continues during 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic pressures expected to continue suppressing sales of dishwashers
Pressure on incomes likely to motivate consumers to favour less expensive brands
Low priority on dishwashers set to remain a major factor suppressing demand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued
