Global Large Cooking Appliances in Portugal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2020, large cooking appliances will record volume decline as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. The main reason for this has been due to the dwindling economy which has left many consumers in financial hardship. As unemployment rates have risen and purchasing powers have reduced, many consumers have been unable to afford large cooking appliances in 2020. Despite increased cooking and baking during lockdown, this has not encouraged consumers to purchase new appliances as replacement cycles…

Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Large Cooking Appliances in Portugal

January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced purchasing powers lead to declining demand for large cooking appliances as consumers economised during the pandemic

Free standing large cooking appliances witnesses sharper decline compared to built-in models

Hoover and Samsung continue with product launches that were planned prior to the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers favour repair over replace as the economy continues to dwindle

Built-in hobs benefits from the growing trend for more modern kitchens

Both consumers and producers show growing interest in e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Hobs: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Ovens: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Cookers: % Volume 2016-2020….….continued

