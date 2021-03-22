Global Large Cooking Appliances in Portugal Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2020, large cooking appliances will record volume decline as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. The main reason for this has been due to the dwindling economy which has left many consumers in financial hardship. As unemployment rates have risen and purchasing powers have reduced, many consumers have been unable to afford large cooking appliances in 2020. Despite increased cooking and baking during lockdown, this has not encouraged consumers to purchase new appliances as replacement cycles…
Euromonitor International’s Large Cooking Appliances in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Hobs, Built-in Large Cooking Appliances, Cooker Hoods, Cookers, Freestanding Large Cooking Appliances, Ovens, Range Cookers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Large Cooking Appliances in Portugal
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Reduced purchasing powers lead to declining demand for large cooking appliances as consumers economised during the pandemic
Free standing large cooking appliances witnesses sharper decline compared to built-in models
Hoover and Samsung continue with product launches that were planned prior to the pandemic
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers favour repair over replace as the economy continues to dwindle
Built-in hobs benefits from the growing trend for more modern kitchens
Both consumers and producers show growing interest in e-commerce
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Hobs: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Ovens: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Cookers: % Volume 2016-2020….….continued
