Global Vacuum Cleaners in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

2020 saw volume sales of vacuum cleaners continue to increase as growth rates were much slower than recorded in earlier years of the review period. In simple terms, the COVID-19 pandemic has not had much of an impact on the category. None of the background trends that emerged from the pandemic situation had any strong direct influence on demand for vacuum cleaners. Although many people were spending more time at home due to the quarantine lockdown, social distancing and home seclusion and the st…

Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Vacuum Cleaners in Thailand

Euromonitor International

January 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Only a minimal impact on category sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Lifestyle changes influence sales trends and the shift towards more modern models

Innovation remains a strong presence in vacuum cleaners

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic pressures set to push people towards cheaper types of vacuum cleaners

Experiences of home seclusion during 2020 likely to remain influential

Modern models that make use of cordless technology set to become more popular

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Vacuum Cleaners by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued

