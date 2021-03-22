Global Vacuum Cleaners in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

2020 saw volume sales of vacuum cleaners continue to increase as growth rates were much slower than recorded in earlier years of the review period. In simple terms, the COVID-19 pandemic has not had much of an impact on the category. None of the background trends that emerged from the pandemic situation had any strong direct influence on demand for vacuum cleaners. Although many people were spending more time at home due to the quarantine lockdown, social distancing and home seclusion and the st…
Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902903-vacuum-cleaners-in-thailand
Euromonitor International’s Vacuum Cleaners in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-protein-powders-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-10
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-wire-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-06
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Vacuum Cleaners in Thailand
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Only a minimal impact on category sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Lifestyle changes influence sales trends and the shift towards more modern models
Innovation remains a strong presence in vacuum cleaners
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Economic pressures set to push people towards cheaper types of vacuum cleaners
Experiences of home seclusion during 2020 likely to remain influential
Modern models that make use of cordless technology set to become more popular
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Robotic Vacuum Cleaners by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Vacuum Cleaners: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Vacuum Cleaners by Format: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Vacuum Cleaners by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025….….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/